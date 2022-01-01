Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon salad in
Hartford
/
Hartford
/
Salmon Salad
Hartford restaurants that serve salmon salad
Max Downtown
185 Asylum Street, Hartford
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad w/ Salmon (dt)
$21.95
salmon, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
More about Max Downtown
USS Chowder Pot IV
165 Brainard Road, Hartford
No reviews yet
Grilled Salmon Salad
$22.00
More about USS Chowder Pot IV
Browse other tasty dishes in Hartford
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Grilled Steaks
Pies
Cake
Cheesecake
Mac And Cheese
Neighborhoods within Hartford to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More near Hartford to explore
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(258 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(849 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston