Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Hartford
/
Hartford
/
Scallops
Hartford restaurants that serve scallops
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
No reviews yet
Point Judith Scallops
$30.95
whipped cauliflower, satsuma mandarin orange, fried capers
More about Trumbull Kitchen
USS Chowder Pot IV
165 Brainard Road, Hartford
No reviews yet
Fry Scallops
More about USS Chowder Pot IV
Browse other tasty dishes in Hartford
Cheesecake
Salmon
Garden Salad
Clams
Curry
Grilled Steaks
Cobb Salad
Cookies
Neighborhoods within Hartford to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More near Hartford to explore
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston