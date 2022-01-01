Shrimp salad in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Max Downtown
Max Downtown
185 Asylum Street, Hartford
|Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp (dt)
|$22.95
shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
|Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp (half)
|$18.95
shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
More about Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
2996 Main Street, Hartford
|Shrimp Salad
|$11.00
Served with Curry Shrimp, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Croutons & dressing of choice