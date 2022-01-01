Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Hartford

Go
Hartford restaurants
Toast

Hartford restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Banner pic

 

Max Downtown

185 Asylum Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp (dt)$22.95
shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp (half)$18.95
shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
More about Max Downtown
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant image

 

Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant

2996 Main Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$11.00
Served with Curry Shrimp, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Croutons & dressing of choice
More about Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad (dinner)$19.95
baby arugula, citrus vinaigrette, toasted almonds
Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad (lunch)$18.95
mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette, toasted almonds
More about Trumbull Kitchen

Map

