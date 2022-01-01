Tacos in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve tacos
More about El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
26 Front Street, Hartford
|Kid's Chicken Taco
|$8.00
Rotisserie Chicken and Cheese Taco, Served with Fries or Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water
|Damn That's A Spicy Taco
|$6.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Spicy Slaw, Grilled corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha
|Fun-Gai Taco
|$6.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Seared Mushrooms, Crispy Brussels, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Caramelized Onions, Citrus Aioli
More about HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall
HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall
533 Farmington Ave, Hartford
|Birria Tacos
|$17.95
Four per order | 4" corn tortillas | chopped Birria | onion | cilantro | consomé
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
The Russell Restaurant Group
187 Allyn Street, Hartford
|Jerk Fish Tacos
|$12.00
More about Coyote Flaco - Hartford
Coyote Flaco - Hartford
635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
|Taco
|$3.50
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling served with cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, carrots, cabbage and tomatoes, topped with your choice of filling, served with sour cream and our homemade dressing
|Mini Tacos
|$5.00
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$16.95
flour tortillas, cilantro, vidalia onion, cucumber
|Ahogados Tacos
|$16.95
smoked chicken, rajas, corn tortillas, salsa verde
|al Pastor Tacos
|$16.95
smoked pork shoulder, pineapple, pickled red onion
More about The Corner Cafe MX
The Corner Cafe MX
262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.99
|Pastor Taco
|$2.99
Pork meat in a traditional Mexican marinade adobad taco with cilantro, onions and special sauce
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$2.99
Schredded chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, onions, chipotle chili’s in adobo and spices taco with lettuce, Pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac