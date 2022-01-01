Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Toast

Hartford restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford

26 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Taco$8.00
Rotisserie Chicken and Cheese Taco, Served with Fries or Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water
Damn That's A Spicy Taco$6.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Spicy Slaw, Grilled corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha
Fun-Gai Taco$6.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Seared Mushrooms, Crispy Brussels, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Caramelized Onions, Citrus Aioli
More about El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
Birria Tacos image

 

HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall

533 Farmington Ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Tacos$17.95
Four per order | 4" corn tortillas | chopped Birria | onion | cilantro | consomé
More about HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall
The Russell Restaurant - Hartford image

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

187 Allyn Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Fish Tacos$12.00
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
Item pic

 

Coyote Flaco - Hartford

635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco$3.50
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling served with cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo
Taco Salad$13.00
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, carrots, cabbage and tomatoes, topped with your choice of filling, served with sour cream and our homemade dressing
Mini Tacos$5.00
More about Coyote Flaco - Hartford
Banner pic

 

Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Tacos$16.95
flour tortillas, cilantro, vidalia onion, cucumber
Ahogados Tacos$16.95
smoked chicken, rajas, corn tortillas, salsa verde
al Pastor Tacos$16.95
smoked pork shoulder, pineapple, pickled red onion
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Corner Cafe MX

262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$2.99
Pastor Taco$2.99
Pork meat in a traditional Mexican marinade adobad taco with cilantro, onions and special sauce
Chicken Tinga Taco$2.99
Schredded chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, onions, chipotle chili’s in adobo and spices taco with lettuce, Pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac
More about The Corner Cafe MX

