Turkey clubs in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Max Downtown
185 Asylum Street, Hartford
|House Roasted Turkey Club
|$15.95
thick cut applewood bacon, arugula, tomato, dijon aioli, house made gaufrette chips
Thomas Hooker at Colt
140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford
|Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$7.00
2 eggs, cranberry chutney, swiss, croissant
|Turkey Club
|$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic mayo, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion on sourdough bread
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford
25 Front Street, Hartford
|Reg Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$10.00