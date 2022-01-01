Waffles in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve waffles
Guilty Kitchen Restaurant and Lounge
7 Congress Street, Hartford
|Fried Chicken and Waffles
|$18.00
Fried chicken coated in a seasoned then fried and served with Fluffy Belgian cinnamon waffles and bourbon butter syrup.
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be South End
615 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Chicken and Waffle Sliders
|$17.00
GBD (golden brown delicious) Belgium waffle cut in 4 pieces topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders, apple smoked bacon, house made hot honey, pickled onions, baby arugula, powder sugar and maple syrup
|Jumbo Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Some things are better... jumbo
|Red, White, & Blue Waffle
|$14.00
Golden brown Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberry, Bananas, blueberries, vanilla sauce and raspberry sauce finished with maple syrup and powder sugar
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Waffled Carrot Cake (tk)
|$9.95
cream cheese icing, toasted coconut, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be Downtown
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|Jumbo Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Some things are better... jumbo
|Chicken and Waffle Sliders
|$17.00
GBD (golden brown delicious) Belgium waffle cut in 4 pieces topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders, apple smoked bacon, house made hot honey, pickled onions, baby arugula, powder sugar and maple syrup
|Red, White, & Blue Belgium Waffle
|$14.00
Golden brown Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberry, Bananas, blueberries, vanilla sauce and raspberry sauce finished with maple syrup and powder sugar