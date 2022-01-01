Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Hartford restaurants that serve waffles

Guilty Kitchen Restaurant and Lounge

7 Congress Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken and Waffles$18.00
Fried chicken coated in a seasoned then fried and served with Fluffy Belgian cinnamon waffles and bourbon butter syrup.
SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be South End

615 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 3.8 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Waffle Sliders$17.00
GBD (golden brown delicious) Belgium waffle cut in 4 pieces topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders, apple smoked bacon, house made hot honey, pickled onions, baby arugula, powder sugar and maple syrup
Jumbo Belgian Waffle$10.00
Some things are better... jumbo
Red, White, & Blue Waffle$14.00
Golden brown Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberry, Bananas, blueberries, vanilla sauce and raspberry sauce finished with maple syrup and powder sugar
Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffled Carrot Cake (tk)$9.95
cream cheese icing, toasted coconut, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be Downtown

5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford

Avg 4 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Belgian Waffle$10.00
Some things are better... jumbo
Chicken and Waffle Sliders$17.00
GBD (golden brown delicious) Belgium waffle cut in 4 pieces topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders, apple smoked bacon, house made hot honey, pickled onions, baby arugula, powder sugar and maple syrup
Red, White, & Blue Belgium Waffle$14.00
Golden brown Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberry, Bananas, blueberries, vanilla sauce and raspberry sauce finished with maple syrup and powder sugar
