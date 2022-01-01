Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
More about El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
26 Front Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|Buff Chick Greens
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
|Span-ish Chop Greens
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch
|Spent Bowl Greens
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
More about The Russell Restaurant - Hartford
The Russell Restaurant - Hartford
187 Allyn Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|The Russell Penne
|$18.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
|Brown Stew Chicken
|$15.00
Rice and Peas, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
|Hickory Smoked-Jerk BBQ Salmon
|$22.00
Garlic Mashed Potato, Asparagus and Carrots
More about Pietro's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pietro's Pizza
942 Main St, Hartford
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
|Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
|$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
|Medium Cheese
|$18.00
Choose your own toppings, be as creative as you want!
More about City Steam Brewery
HAMBURGERS
City Steam Brewery
942 Main Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|LIL PILS
A true German Pilsner featuring the classic flavor profile of lightly kilned pilsner malt and a light, floral hop bitterness. Light grain flavor with a toasty, grassy flavor combines with the floral and slightly grassy aromatic character of the hops. Finish is dry with a refreshingly light bitterness.
|City Steam Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Romaine, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, Granny smith apples, topped with cranberry chicken salad. Pomegranate vinaigrette on side.
|One Pound Rotisserie Wings
|$12.00
Dry spice rub. Cooked in a French rotisserie. Choice of plain, lemon rosemary glaze, BBQ, Buff-A-Que, or Buffalo sauce. Served with a side blue cheese.
More about The Place 2 Be
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|Popular items
|Eggs Any Style
|$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
|Latte
Rich Shots of Perkatory Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk & topped with a thin layer of foamed milk
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
25 Front Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
More about Spice Venue
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Spice Venue
81 Asylum Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|Lassi
|$2.99
|Paneer Tikka
|$12.00
|Plain Naan
|$2.00
More about Banh Meee Downtown
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Banh Meee Downtown
126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|dumplings
|$6.00
pork dumplings. Have them fried or steam.
|pho mi (Banh Mi Pho)
|$10.00
We start with Aby’s amazing bread, topped with our slow cooked then braised brisket and finished with pickled veggie, cilantro, onions, and a hoisin/sriracha sauce that has a kick and it’s Pho-mazing.
|Pho Noodles
|$8.00
Phở is a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. Pho is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in households, street stalls and restaurants countrywide. Pho is considered Vietnam's national dish.
More about Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen
SEAFOOD • CURRY • FRENCH FRIES
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen
49 Asylum Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|VEG. SAMOSA (2PCS)
|$5.00
Pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas. Vegetarian and vegan.
|VEG. PAKORA
|$5.00
Fresh veggies dipped in cheapea batter. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free.
|CHICKEN TIKKA KATI ROLL
|$9.99
grilled chicken cubes marinated in yogurt and spices wrapped in flat paratha bread.