Downtown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Downtown restaurants

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford image

 

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford

26 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buff Chick Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
Span-ish Chop Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch
Spent Bowl Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
The Russell Restaurant - Hartford image

 

The Russell Restaurant - Hartford

187 Allyn Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Russell Penne$18.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
Brown Stew Chicken$15.00
Rice and Peas, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
Hickory Smoked-Jerk BBQ Salmon$22.00
Garlic Mashed Potato, Asparagus and Carrots
Pietro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pietro's Pizza

942 Main St, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
Medium Cheese$18.00
Choose your own toppings, be as creative as you want!
City Steam Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

City Steam Brewery

942 Main Street, Hartford

Avg 4 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LIL PILS
A true German Pilsner featuring the classic flavor profile of lightly kilned pilsner malt and a light, floral hop bitterness. Light grain flavor with a toasty, grassy flavor combines with the floral and slightly grassy aromatic character of the hops. Finish is dry with a refreshingly light bitterness.
City Steam Cobb Salad$17.00
Romaine, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, Granny smith apples, topped with cranberry chicken salad. Pomegranate vinaigrette on side.
One Pound Rotisserie Wings$12.00
Dry spice rub. Cooked in a French rotisserie. Choice of plain, lemon rosemary glaze, BBQ, Buff-A-Que, or Buffalo sauce. Served with a side blue cheese.
The Place 2 Be image

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be

5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford

Avg 4 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Any Style$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
Latte
Rich Shots of Perkatory Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk & topped with a thin layer of foamed milk
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street

25 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
Spice Venue image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Spice Venue

81 Asylum Street, Hartford

Avg 4.3 (2372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lassi$2.99
Paneer Tikka$12.00
Plain Naan$2.00
Banh Meee Downtown image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banh Meee Downtown

126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
dumplings$6.00
pork dumplings. Have them fried or steam.
pho mi (Banh Mi Pho)$10.00
We start with Aby’s amazing bread, topped with our slow cooked then braised brisket and finished with pickled veggie, cilantro, onions, and a hoisin/sriracha sauce that has a kick and it’s Pho-mazing.
Pho Noodles$8.00
Phở is a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. Pho is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in households, street stalls and restaurants countrywide. Pho is considered Vietnam's national dish.
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen

49 Asylum Street, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VEG. SAMOSA (2PCS)$5.00
Pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas. Vegetarian and vegan.
VEG. PAKORA$5.00
Fresh veggies dipped in cheapea batter. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free.
CHICKEN TIKKA KATI ROLL$9.99
grilled chicken cubes marinated in yogurt and spices wrapped in flat paratha bread.
Ranch House Pizza image

 

Ranch House Pizza

17 Asylum Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
