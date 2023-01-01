Burritos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve burritos
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford
25 Front Street, Hartford
|Wet Burrito
|$13.00
Paying homage to one of the Chango Rosa™ greats... The WET BURRITO!
Inside: Choice of Meat, Smoked Beans, Shredded Cheese
Outside: Brisket Gravy, Roasted Corn, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chipotle Aioli, Scallions
More about The Place 2 Be Downtown
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be Downtown
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|Burrito Box
|$95.00
Bring the party home with our new burrito box!
4 bacon egg and cheese burritos
4 sausage egg and cheese burritos
4 egg and cheese Burritos
With your choice of Scrambled Eggs, Bacon strips, Sausage links, Turkey Bacon or Sausage, Homefries, Mixed Fruit