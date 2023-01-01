Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford

25 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wet Burrito$13.00
Paying homage to one of the Chango Rosa™ greats... The WET BURRITO!
Inside: Choice of Meat, Smoked Beans, Shredded Cheese
Outside: Brisket Gravy, Roasted Corn, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chipotle Aioli, Scallions
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be Downtown

5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford

Avg 4 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Box$95.00
Bring the party home with our new burrito box!
4 bacon egg and cheese burritos
4 sausage egg and cheese burritos
4 egg and cheese Burritos
With your choice of Scrambled Eggs, Bacon strips, Sausage links, Turkey Bacon or Sausage, Homefries, Mixed Fruit
More about The Place 2 Be Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Cookies

French Fries

Chili

Nachos

Curry Goat

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Downtown to explore

South End

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West End

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1034 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston