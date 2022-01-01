Chili in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford image

 

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford

26 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Extra sweet chili sauce$0.75
More about El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
City Steam Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

City Steam Brewery

942 Main Street, Hartford

Avg 4 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Chili Crunch FF
More about City Steam Brewery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banh Meee Downtown

126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
Takeout
banh meee Garlic Chili Crisp (authentic sauce)(Mild Spicy)$10.00
What started as a joke has become a sauce. While our food is delicious, healthy, and Vietnamese inspired. Some of our customer thinks that it isn't flavorful enough because we don't use tons of sodium and don't use msg in our dishes. However as time past we decided that we could make a condiment for customer that want to add that extra "authentic" to their order. Well here is the "authentic" condiment.
banh meee Habanero Garlic Chili Crisp(Really Spicy)$10.00
Tired of the normal hot sauce? Want something with a little more kick and flavor? Try our Habanero Garlic Chili Crisp. Made in hartford, CT. It is amazing and super spicy.
More about Banh Meee Downtown
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen

49 Asylum Street, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Paneer$15.95
Chili Chicken$15.95
More about Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen

