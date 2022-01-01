Chili in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chili
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
26 Front Street, Hartford
|Extra sweet chili sauce
|$0.75
HAMBURGERS
City Steam Brewery
942 Main Street, Hartford
|Sesame Chili Crunch FF
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Banh Meee Downtown
126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford
|banh meee Garlic Chili Crisp (authentic sauce)(Mild Spicy)
|$10.00
What started as a joke has become a sauce. While our food is delicious, healthy, and Vietnamese inspired. Some of our customer thinks that it isn't flavorful enough because we don't use tons of sodium and don't use msg in our dishes. However as time past we decided that we could make a condiment for customer that want to add that extra "authentic" to their order. Well here is the "authentic" condiment.
|banh meee Habanero Garlic Chili Crisp(Really Spicy)
|$10.00
Tired of the normal hot sauce? Want something with a little more kick and flavor? Try our Habanero Garlic Chili Crisp. Made in hartford, CT. It is amazing and super spicy.