Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cobb salad

1207c782-c3d1-4eed-8b20-136d8f966f09 image

HAMBURGERS

City Steam Brewery

942 Main Street, Hartford

Avg 4 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
City Steam Cobb Salad$17.00
Romaine, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, semi-hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, topped with grilled sliced chicken. Pomegranate vinaigrette on side.
More about City Steam Brewery
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be Downtown

5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford

Avg 4 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*NEW* Cobb SALAD$16.00
Fresh mixed greens with, crispy bacon bits, diced ham, chopped tomatoes, crumbled gorgonzola, chopped eggs and topped with crispy funnel cake onions.
Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken, salmon or shrimp for an additional cost.
*Can be gluten free without onions!
More about The Place 2 Be Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Nachos

Dumplings

Curry Goat

Chicken Tenders

Mediterranean Salad

Salmon

Coleslaw

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Downtown to explore

South End

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West End

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston