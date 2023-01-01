Cobb salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cobb salad
City Steam Brewery
942 Main Street, Hartford
|City Steam Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Romaine, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, semi-hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, topped with grilled sliced chicken. Pomegranate vinaigrette on side.
The Place 2 Be Downtown
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|*NEW* Cobb SALAD
|$16.00
Fresh mixed greens with, crispy bacon bits, diced ham, chopped tomatoes, crumbled gorgonzola, chopped eggs and topped with crispy funnel cake onions.
Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken, salmon or shrimp for an additional cost.
*Can be gluten free without onions!