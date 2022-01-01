Quesadillas in Downtown
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
26 Front Street, Hartford
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream (Flour Tortilla)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pietro's Pizza
942 Main St, Hartford
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
|Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
|$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream