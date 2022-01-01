Quesadillas in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve quesadillas

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford image

 

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford

26 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream (Flour Tortilla)
More about El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
Pietro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pietro's Pizza

942 Main St, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
More about Pietro's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Tikka Masala

Lassi

Naan

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka

Mac And Cheese

Samosa

Map

More near Downtown to explore

South End

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston