South End restaurants you'll love

Pita Souvlaki
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
Popular items
Pita Souvlaki Chicken
$9.50
Chicken skewer inside pita bread with tzatziki sauce, tomato, red onion and french fries.
Greek Salad Bowl - Shrimps
$14.50
Our Greek Salad over quinoa, lettuce or white rice and topped with grilled shrimps.
Tzatziki Platter
$6.25
Our house made tzatziki served with pita bread.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Rockin' Chicken
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
Popular items
Qtr Breast Combo
$12.00
Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Breast cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Whole Chicken Combo
$24.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Lomo Saltado
$17.50
Juicy pieces of top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato and soy sauce and served with french fries and rice.
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be
615 Franklin Ave, Hartford
Popular items
California Omelette
$13.00
grilled chicken, tomato, onion, avocado, and cheddar cheese
Eggs Any Style
$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
BYO Omelette
$9.00
plain three egg omelette base that can be loaded with add ins.
Nolita Kitchen
901 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford
Popular items
Colossal Cobb
$14.00
romaine, fire-grilled chicken, candied bacon, tomato, avocado,
hardboiled egg, gorgonzola,
balsamic vinaigrette
1/2 LB Wings
$10.00
Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.
1 LB Wings
$18.00
Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Hangar at Goodwin Park
1130 Maple Ave, Hartford
Popular items
Basket of Fries
$4.00