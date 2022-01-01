South End restaurants you'll love

Toast

South End's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try South End restaurants

Pita Souvlaki image

 

Pita Souvlaki

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pita Souvlaki Chicken$9.50
Chicken skewer inside pita bread with tzatziki sauce, tomato, red onion and french fries.
Greek Salad Bowl - Shrimps$14.50
Our Greek Salad over quinoa, lettuce or white rice and topped with grilled shrimps.
Tzatziki Platter$6.25
Our house made tzatziki served with pita bread.
More about Pita Souvlaki
The Rockin' Chicken image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Rockin' Chicken

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (1586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Qtr Breast Combo$12.00
Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Breast cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Whole Chicken Combo$24.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Lomo Saltado$17.50
Juicy pieces of top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato and soy sauce and served with french fries and rice.
More about The Rockin' Chicken
The Place 2 Be image

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be

615 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 3.8 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Omelette$13.00
grilled chicken, tomato, onion, avocado, and cheddar cheese
Eggs Any Style$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
BYO Omelette$9.00
plain three egg omelette base that can be loaded with add ins.
More about The Place 2 Be
Nolita Kitchen image

 

Nolita Kitchen

901 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Colossal Cobb$14.00
romaine, fire-grilled chicken, candied bacon, tomato, avocado,
hardboiled egg, gorgonzola,
balsamic vinaigrette
1/2 LB Wings$10.00
Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.
1 LB Wings$18.00
Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.
More about Nolita Kitchen
The Hangar at Goodwin Park image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Hangar at Goodwin Park

1130 Maple Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Basket of Fries$4.00
More about The Hangar at Goodwin Park
The Flaming Llama image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

The Flaming Llama

318 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Flaming Llama
