South End Chicken restaurants you'll love

More about Pita Souvlaki
Pita Souvlaki
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|Pita Souvlaki Chicken
|$9.50
Chicken skewer inside pita bread with tzatziki sauce, tomato, red onion and french fries.
|Greek Salad Bowl - Shrimps
|$14.50
Our Greek Salad over quinoa, lettuce or white rice and topped with grilled shrimps.
|Tzatziki Platter
|$6.25
Our house made tzatziki served with pita bread.
More about The Rockin' Chicken
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Rockin' Chicken
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|Qtr Breast Combo
|$12.00
Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Breast cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
|Whole Chicken Combo
|$24.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
|Lomo Saltado
|$17.50
Juicy pieces of top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato and soy sauce and served with french fries and rice.