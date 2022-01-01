South End Latin American restaurants you'll love

South End restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in South End

Pita Souvlaki image

 

Pita Souvlaki

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pita Souvlaki Chicken$9.50
Chicken skewer inside pita bread with tzatziki sauce, tomato, red onion and french fries.
Greek Salad Bowl - Shrimps$14.50
Our Greek Salad over quinoa, lettuce or white rice and topped with grilled shrimps.
Tzatziki Platter$6.25
Our house made tzatziki served with pita bread.
More about Pita Souvlaki
The Rockin' Chicken image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Rockin' Chicken

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (1586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Qtr Breast Combo$12.00
Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Breast cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Whole Chicken Combo$24.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Lomo Saltado$17.50
Juicy pieces of top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato and soy sauce and served with french fries and rice.
More about The Rockin' Chicken
The Flaming Llama image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

The Flaming Llama

318 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Flaming Llama
