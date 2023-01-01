Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Hartford
/
Hartford
/
Chicken Tenders
Hartford restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA
Poad's Pizza
752 Grand Ave, Hartford
Avg 4.4
(276 reviews)
Extra Piece - Chicken Strip
$2.00
6pc Chicken Strips, Large Fries, 2L Soda
$20.00
More about Poad's Pizza
JJ's On The Bend - 5327 HWY 175
5327 HWY 175, Hartford
No reviews yet
2 Chicken Tenders With Fries
$5.00
More about JJ's On The Bend - 5327 HWY 175
