Mozzarella sticks in
Hartford
/
Hartford
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Hartford restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Russell's Tally Ho
1855 STATE ROAD 83, HARTFORD
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.99
Hand wrapped mozzarella blocks in a wonton wrapper. Served with your choice of our homemade marinara or ranch..
More about Russell's Tally Ho
More near Hartford to explore
Oconomowoc
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3
(8 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Cedarburg
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 3.6
(8 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston