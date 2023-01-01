Blt pizza in Hartland
Big Poppa’s Pizzeria - 12402 Highland rd
12402 Highland rd, Hartland
|Medium BLT Pizza
|$18.99
Mozzarella, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato
|Large BLT Pizza
|$21.99
Mozzarella, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato
|Small BLT Pizza
|$16.99
Mozzarella, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato
More about Gus's Carryout - Hartland
Gus's Carryout - Hartland
10590 Highland Rd, Highland
|16" BLT Pizza
|$19.99
Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.
|12" BLT Pizza
|$16.99
Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.