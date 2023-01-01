Buffalo chicken pizza in Hartland
Big Poppa’s Pizzeria - 12402 Highland rd
12402 Highland rd, Hartland
|Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
|$21.99
Ranch, chicken, bacon, red onion, drizzled buffalo
Gus's Carryout - Hartland
10590 Highland Rd, Highland
|16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.99
Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.