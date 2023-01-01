Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Hartland

Hartland restaurants
Hartland restaurants that serve greek salad

Big Poppa’s Pizzeria - 12402 Highland rd

12402 Highland rd, Hartland

Small Greek Salad$7.99
More about Big Poppa’s Pizzeria - 12402 Highland rd
Gus's Carryout - Hartland

10590 Highland Rd, Highland

PT Greek Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese
SM Greek Salad$7.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. Feeds 2-3
RG Greek Salad$12.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.. Feeds 4-5
More about Gus's Carryout - Hartland

