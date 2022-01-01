Go
Toast

Harts Garage

Come in and enjoy! Burgers, Brews & Pizza

104 Pingree Grove

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Pizza$10.00
Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Asiago Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
The Garage Burger$14.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty
Avocado Egg Rolls$13.00
Stuffed with fresh avocado, cream cheese, pick de gallo and chorizo. Served with homemade salsa verde.
Kids Tenders$7.00
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Hangover$15.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg. Don't Fret..
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$13.00
Breaded & Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Wrapped Up in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
B.Y.O.B$14.00
See full menu

Location

104 Pingree Grove

2401 US-20 IL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inches Tacos 2 Hampshire

No reviews yet

Mexican Street Tacos!

Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

More Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef Shack

No reviews yet

Bow down to THE Chicago Beef Legend. Packed with thin strips of juicy, award-winning, best-in-county-holy-cow roast beef, The Cheezy Beef™ is lovingly drizzled with a breathtaking blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Put it on a fresh garlic bread bun and toss hot or sweet peppers on top for maximum legendary goodness. It’s stupid-good.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston