Hartsdale restaurants you'll love

Must-try Hartsdale restaurants

Masala Kraft Café image

 

Masala Kraft Café

206 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bhel (VGF)$9.00
Puffed rice, crunchy sev, peanuts, cilantro & sweet chutney
Chana with Bhatura (V)$14.00
A savory chickpea curry served with puffed bread. Vegan.
Paapdi Chaat$9.00
Crispy flour tortillas, chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro, and sweet chutney.
More about Masala Kraft Café
265 N Central Ave image

 

265 N Central Ave

265 N Central Ave, Hartsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 265 N Central Ave
Consumer pic

 

Hartsdale House of Pizza

203 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Cheese Pie$14.95
NY style grande mozzarella
Buffalo Wings$10.95
10 wings tossed in buffalo sauce
Penne Alla Vodka$16.95
plum tomatos, PROSCIUTTO, touch of cream
More about Hartsdale House of Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Villaggio Italiano Restaurant

389 N Central Ave, Hartsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Villaggio Italiano Restaurant
