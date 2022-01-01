Hartsdale restaurants you'll love
Masala Kraft Café
206 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale
|Popular items
|Bhel (VGF)
|$9.00
Puffed rice, crunchy sev, peanuts, cilantro & sweet chutney
|Chana with Bhatura (V)
|$14.00
A savory chickpea curry served with puffed bread. Vegan.
|Paapdi Chaat
|$9.00
Crispy flour tortillas, chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro, and sweet chutney.
265 N Central Ave
265 N Central Ave, Hartsdale
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Hartsdale House of Pizza
203 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese Pie
|$14.95
NY style grande mozzarella
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.95
10 wings tossed in buffalo sauce
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$16.95
plum tomatos, PROSCIUTTO, touch of cream
Villaggio Italiano Restaurant
389 N Central Ave, Hartsdale