Hartwell restaurants you'll love

Hartwell restaurants
  • Hartwell

Hartwell's top cuisines

Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Hartwell restaurants

Little Japan image

SUSHI

Little Japan

113 depot st, Hartwell

Avg 4.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll (1)$1.25
Made with pork, chicken, shredded carrots, and clear noodles.
Hibachi Chicken$8.99
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.
Super Crunchy Roll$6.95
Crab meat and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.
More about Little Japan
KnotHeads Bar & Grill image

GRILL

KnotHeads Bar & Grill

1541 Anderson Hwy, Hartwell

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about KnotHeads Bar & Grill
Boathouse Grill image

 

Boathouse Grill

149 Hartwell Marina Dr, Hartwell

No reviews yet
More about Boathouse Grill
