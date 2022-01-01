Haru
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Location
5210 Longley Ln Suite 500, Reno NV 89511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
No Reviews
6015 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurant
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
No Reviews
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C RENO, NV 89511
View restaurant