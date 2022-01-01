Go
Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village)

3529 Old Philadelphia Pike • $

Avg 4.5 (267 reviews)

Popular Items

Roast Turkey Sandwich$13.99
House roasted turkey breast, Apricot Mayo, Aged Provolone Cheese, and Arugula on fresh baguette bread.
Vegetable Rice Bowl$13.99
Jasmine rice, Roasted zucchini, grape tomatoes, diced celery, red beets, avocado, scallions, and aged Provolone cheese finished with Cajun garlic aioli.
Fish and Chips$14.99
Battered white fish, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Coleslaw$3.99
Housemade coleslaw
Cheeseburger$11.99
Custom blend ground beef, Cooper's Sharp American cheese, arugula, tomato jam, Cajun garlic ranch sauce, grilled Martin's Potato roll.
Pork Rice Bowl$13.99
Jasmine rice, house-roasted pork, roasted tomato, aged provolone cheese, and scallions finished with Cajun garlic aioli
Chicken Salad$12.99
Our famous chicken salad, Kitchen Kettle Cranberry Orange Marmalade, and Baby arugula served opened face on wheatberry bread.
Water 20 oz$1.99
Salad and Relish$13.99
A scoop of each of our tuna and chicken salad, perfect pickles, pickled beets, a bag of Martin Kettle chips.
Pure Leaf$2.99
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Takeout

Location

3529 Old Philadelphia Pike

INTERCOURSE PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
