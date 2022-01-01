Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village)
Come in and enjoy!
3529 Old Philadelphia Pike • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3529 Old Philadelphia Pike
INTERCOURSE PA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Corner Coffee Shop
When you visit Corner Coffee Shop you will enjoy a clean and relaxing atmosphere and friendly service. Our specialties include handcrafted espresso drinks, loose leaf teas, fresh, locally-made soups and sandwiches, as well as a variety of delicious baked goods and treats.
Our coffee is sourced from a fair-trade local roaster that is well known in the Lancaster area — Square One Coffee.
Roasted Rooster Coffee (Kitchen Kettle Village)
Come in and enjoy!
MOMS Pretzels
Giving Back with a Twist!
New Holland Coffee Truck
Rent our coffee truck for your next event!