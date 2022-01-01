Go
Harvest - Bearden

5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Popular Items

Beet Salad$14.00
arugula, Cruze Farm ricotta, citrus, pistachio vinaigrette
Blackened Shrimp$26.00
Carolina gold rice grit cake, Sea Island red peas, hominy, wilted chard, roasted garlic butter sauce
Harvest Salad$17.00
roasted chicken, red pepper, dates, toasted almonds, Noble Springs goat cheese, Dijon vinaigrette
Deviled Eggs$10.00
Benton’s bacon jam, sumac
Tuna Tartare$18.00
avocado, benne seeds, soy glaze, cilantro oil, potato chips
Grilled Salmon$27.00
Carolina gold rice, summer squash agrodolce, lemon salmoriglio
Filet Mignon 6 oz.$38.00
bordelaise, potato puree, grilled asparagus
Salmon BLT Wrap$14.00
baby kale, Benton’s bacon, tomatoes, avocado, roasted garlic aioli, fries
Burger$14.00
Sweetwater Valley cheddar, Benton’s bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles, fries
Bread Service
Location

5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
