Go
Toast

Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen

Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen is dedicated to fresh food made to order!

HAMBURGERS

7 N High St • $$

Avg 4.3 (857 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad$11.99
BBQ pulled chicken, corn, tomato, onion, black beans, cilantro, hard boiled egg, tortilla strips, aged white cheddar, and house made ranch dressing.
Craft Salad$11.49
Choice of pulled chicken or grilled shrimp, spring mix, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, turkey bacon, feta, and house made ranch dressing.
Heavenly Hotcakes$8.99
lemon-ricotta pancakes, lavender infused maple syrup, and turkey bacon.
Mikey's Meatloaf$15.29
traditional beef meatloaf served with smashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, and bacon onion marmalade
Caramelized Pear & Brie Bison$14.99
turkey bacon, caramelized onions, brie, field greens, and cilantro lime aioli on a brioche roll
Chipotle Chicken Club$11.99
Roasted turkey breast, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, and pickles on sourdough.
Breakfast Burrito$7.69
two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, turkey bacon, sauteed onion, bell peppers, havarti cheese, and rosemary garlic aioli in a cheddar jalapeno wrap.
Lattes
Farmers Salad$11.99
kale, spring mix, brussels sprouts, beets, butternut squash, toasted almonds, hard boiled egg, turkey bacon, onion, feta, and house vinaigrette.
House Bison$13.99
turkey bacon, aged white cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce, and chipotle aioli on a pretzel
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7 N High St

Canal Winchester OH

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Canal Wigwam

No reviews yet

Canal Wigwam is one of the best Canal Winchester Restaurants. Our restaurant has been continuously in operation since 1899. We have something for every taste. We serve breakfast and lunch every day of the week, with dine-in and carry-out service. Home cooked specials available every day. Because most items are made from scratch, our menu offers many fresh and wholesome choices for every palate.

Barrel & Boar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!
Sunday - Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Canal Wigwam

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Olive Branch in Westchester Golf Course

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston