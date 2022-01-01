Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen is dedicated to fresh food made to order!
HAMBURGERS
7 N High St • $$
Location
7 N High St
Canal Winchester OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
