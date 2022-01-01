Go
Toast

Harvest Moon Deli

You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI BREWER LOCATED AT 258 STATE STREET, BREWER, MAINE

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

258 State Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef Salad$9.95
Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Cheddar, Onions, Cucumbers,Tomatoes, Hard-boiled Eggs & Homemade Croutons over Mixed Greens.
Go Your Own Way$9.75
Chips$1.90
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.05
Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
Chips$1.90
Go Your Own Way$9.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.05
Bacon Care Of Business$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
Chef Salad$9.95
Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Cheddar, Onions, Cucumbers,Tomatoes, Hard-boiled Eggs & Homemade Croutons over Mixed Greens.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

258 State Street

Brewer ME

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Utopia - Maine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pepino's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Proudly serving delicious American-Mexican food and drinks to the greater Bangor area for over 42 years!

Harvest Moon Deli

No reviews yet

You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI DOWNTOWN LOCATED AT 72 COLUMBIA STREET, BANGOR, MAINE

Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co. Tasting Room Proudly serving traditional American style brews with a new age approach.
Be a part of the experience

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston