Harvest Moon Deli

You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI ORONO located at 18 MILL STREET, ORONO, MAINE. DELIVERY FROM THIS LOCATION IS LIMITED TO ORONO, OLD TOWN, AND VEAZIE

18 Mill Street

Popular Items

Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
Chips$1.90
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.05
Chips & Pepsi Product$3.75
Caprese On You$9.75
Layers of Melted Mozzarella, Tomato with our Homemade Pesto.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing on Choice of Wrap
Go Your Own Way$9.75
More Than Birds Sandwich$9.75
Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers with Pesto Mayonnaise.
Homemade Potato Salad$3.75
Classic New England, Spicy, or Loaded with Bacon & Bleu Cheese.
Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
Location

18 Mill Street

Orono ME

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
207-991-3354

