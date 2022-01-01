Harvest Moon Deli
You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI STILLWATER located at 1018 STILLWATER AVENUE, BANGOR, MAINE
207-991-3354
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
1018 Stillwater Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1018 Stillwater Ave
Bangor ME
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
In response to recent events, welcome to our online menu. We will be working hard to get better pictures in the future. Please let us know if you have any questions.
zzzBangorOLD
Description
Moe's Original BBQ
A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Bangor, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!