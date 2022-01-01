Harvest Moon Deli

Go
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.05
Harvest Moon Salad$9.95
Apples, Grapes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Homemade Croutons over a bed of Fresh Spinach.
Chips$1.90
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing on Choice of Wrap
Chef Salad$9.95
Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Cheddar, Onions, Cucumbers,Tomatoes, Hard-boiled Eggs & Homemade Croutons over Mixed Greens.
More Than Birds Sandwich$9.75
Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers with Pesto Mayonnaise.
Homemade Potato Salad$3.75
Classic New England, Spicy, or Loaded with Bacon & Bleu Cheese.
Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
Go Your Own Way$9.75
Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

1018 Stillwater Ave

Bangor ME

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
