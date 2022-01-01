Harvest Pizzeria - Asheville
Located in the South Slope neighborhood of Asheville, NC, Harvest Pizzeria serves Neapolitan-style pizza in a historic building. Enjoy the view of Mt. Pisgah from our rooftop patio. We offer a wide selection of craft beer, wine and spirits.
39 Banks Ave
Location
39 Banks Ave
Asheville NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
