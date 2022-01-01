Go
Toast

Harvey House

Come in and enjoy!

644 W Washington Ave

No reviews yet

Location

644 W Washington Ave

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FreshFin

No reviews yet

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

Danny's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RED

No reviews yet

RED goes beyond traditional cuisine with avant-garde rolls and contemporary dishes.

RED

No reviews yet

RED goes beyond traditional Japanese cuisine with avant-garde rolls and contemporary dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston