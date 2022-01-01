Harvey restaurants you'll love

Harvey restaurants
Toast
  • Harvey

Harvey's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Harvey restaurants

Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

1901 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey

Avg 4 (742 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey

2515 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
Barrow Catfish - Lapalco image

 

Barrow Catfish - Lapalco

1700 Lapalco Blvd BUILDING A, HARVEY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ditali's Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Ditali's Pizza Cafe

1650 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey

Avg 4.6 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Fiery Crab - Harvey

2645 Manhattan Blvd, Suite E-5, Harvey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
