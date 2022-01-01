Go
Harvey's

Home to good food and friends.
Come in and enjoy!

513 W. Broad St

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan Crisps, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Kids Milk$2.75
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
Biscuits and Gravy$15.00
Harvey's Beyond Burger$15.00
Harvey’s Burger made with Beyond Meat
Pie$12.00
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Local Greens, Tomato, Radish, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallion Ranch
Banana French Toast$15.00
Toad in the Hole on a Stick$9.00
Cornbread Crusted Sausage, Mustard
Harvey's Burger$15.00
Two Smashed Burger Patties with American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce,Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo
Location

513 W. Broad St

Falls Church VA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
