Harwich Port restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Jake Rooney's
119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port
|Barbecue Babyback Ribs
|$21.00
Meaty, fall off the bone pork ribs, slowly cooked in our Kansas City style barbecue sauce. Includes fresh cole slaw, fries and onion rings.
|Sizzling Fajitas
|$16.00
Grilled steak tips or chicken with onions and peppers. Served with warmed tortillas and all the fixings. Add guacamole for 1. Steak and Chicken Combo 16.
Add shrimp for 6 more.
|Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled soft tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and chipotle aioli and your choice of fried haddock or grilled chicken. With shrimp - 16. Served with fries, rice, or chips and salsa.
SANDWICHES
Capeside Kitchen
86 Sea Street, Harwich Port
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.99
Two Eggs, Cheese on a Bagel or Lg. English Muffin with Home Fries.
|Veggie Omelette
|$10.99
Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach
|Benedicts
Mooncusser's Tavern
86 Sissin Rd, Harwich Port
|Beef tenderloin Carpaccio
|$13.00
|Mooncussers Burger
|$23.00
|Plain Jane
|$15.00
Wychmere Beach Club
23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port
|New England Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Sweet Native Lobster, Summer Greens, Griddled Roll
|Grilled Summer Vegetables GF/DF
|$5.00
Rosemary, Aged Balsamic
|Summer Burrata Salad GF
|$10.00
Soft Curd Burrata Mozzarella, Grilled Stone Fruit, Arugula, Basil, Olive Oil, Aged Balsamic
Hot Stove Saloon
551 rt 28, Harwichport
|Caesar
|French Onion Soup Cup
|$7.00
|Fingers
|$11.00
The Port
541 Route 28, Harwich Port
Ember Pizza
600 Route 28, Harwich Port