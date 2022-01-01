Harwich Port restaurants you'll love

Go
Harwich Port restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Harwich Port

Harwich Port's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Harwich Port restaurants

Jake Rooney's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Jake Rooney's

119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port

Avg 4.3 (652 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Barbecue Babyback Ribs$21.00
Meaty, fall off the bone pork ribs, slowly cooked in our Kansas City style barbecue sauce. Includes fresh cole slaw, fries and onion rings.
Sizzling Fajitas$16.00
Grilled steak tips or chicken with onions and peppers. Served with warmed tortillas and all the fixings. Add guacamole for 1. Steak and Chicken Combo 16.
Add shrimp for 6 more.
Tacos$16.00
Grilled soft tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and chipotle aioli and your choice of fried haddock or grilled chicken. With shrimp - 16. Served with fries, rice, or chips and salsa.
More about Jake Rooney's
Capeside Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Capeside Kitchen

86 Sea Street, Harwich Port

Avg 4.1 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Two Eggs, Cheese on a Bagel or Lg. English Muffin with Home Fries.
Veggie Omelette$10.99
Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach
Benedicts
More about Capeside Kitchen
Mooncusser's Tavern image

 

Mooncusser's Tavern

86 Sissin Rd, Harwich Port

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef tenderloin Carpaccio$13.00
Mooncussers Burger$23.00
Plain Jane$15.00
More about Mooncusser's Tavern
Wychmere Beach Club image

 

Wychmere Beach Club

23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New England Lobster Roll$28.00
Sweet Native Lobster, Summer Greens, Griddled Roll
Grilled Summer Vegetables GF/DF$5.00
Rosemary, Aged Balsamic
Summer Burrata Salad GF$10.00
Soft Curd Burrata Mozzarella, Grilled Stone Fruit, Arugula, Basil, Olive Oil, Aged Balsamic
More about Wychmere Beach Club
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Stove Saloon

551 rt 28, Harwichport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar
French Onion Soup Cup$7.00
Fingers$11.00
More about Hot Stove Saloon
Restaurant banner

 

The Port

541 Route 28, Harwich Port

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Port
Restaurant banner

 

Ember Pizza

600 Route 28, Harwich Port

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ember Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Harwich Port

Tacos

Map

More near Harwich Port to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston