Harwich Port American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Harwich Port
More about Jake Rooney's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Jake Rooney's
119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port
|Popular items
|Fried Haddock Sandwich
|$14.00
Native haddock on grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce.
|Barbecue Babyback Ribs
|$21.00
Meaty, fall off the bone pork ribs, slowly cooked in our Kansas City style barbecue sauce. Includes fresh cole slaw, fries and onion rings.
|Buttermilk Chicken BLT
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, bacon, tomato, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
More about Capeside Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Capeside Kitchen
86 Sea Street, Harwich Port
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.99
Two Eggs, Cheese on a Bagel or Lg. English Muffin with Home Fries.
|Veggie Omelette
|$10.99
Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach
|Benedicts