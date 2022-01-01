Harwich Port American restaurants you'll love

Go
Harwich Port restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Harwich Port

Jake Rooney's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Jake Rooney's

119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port

Avg 4.3 (652 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Haddock Sandwich$14.00
Native haddock on grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce.
Barbecue Babyback Ribs$21.00
Meaty, fall off the bone pork ribs, slowly cooked in our Kansas City style barbecue sauce. Includes fresh cole slaw, fries and onion rings.
Buttermilk Chicken BLT$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, bacon, tomato, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
More about Jake Rooney's
Capeside Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Capeside Kitchen

86 Sea Street, Harwich Port

Avg 4.1 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Two Eggs, Cheese on a Bagel or Lg. English Muffin with Home Fries.
Veggie Omelette$10.99
Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach
Benedicts
More about Capeside Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Stove Saloon

551 rt 28, Harwichport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac and Cheese$9.00
French Onion Soup Cup$7.00
Cheesesteak$14.00
More about Hot Stove Saloon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Harwich Port

Tacos

Map

More near Harwich Port to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston