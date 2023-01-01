Chicken tenders in Harwich Port
Harwich Port restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Dockside Cafe Harwich Port
Dockside Cafe Harwich Port
715A route 28, Harwich Port
|Kid Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
More about Jake Rooney's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Jake Rooney's Restaurant
119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Breaded chicken tenders served plain, or tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and carrots and blue cheese dressing - barbecue, buffalo, or sweet chile. Plain - 12. Tossed in sauce - 13
|Side Chicken Tenders
|$6.00