Fish tacos in Harwich Port
Harwich Port restaurants that serve fish tacos
Dockside Cafe Harwich Port
715A route 28, Harwich Port
Fish Tacos
$15.00
Fried cod with purple mango slaw, sunflower seeds and chipotle aioli served on a warm flour tortilla
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Jake Rooney's Restaurant
119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port
Fried Fish Tacos
$16.00
Grilled soft tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and chipotle aioli and your choice of fried haddock or grilled chicken. With shrimp - 16. Served with fries, rice, or chips and salsa.