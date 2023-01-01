Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Harwich Port

Harwich Port restaurants
Harwich Port restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Dockside Cafe Harwich Port

715A route 28, Harwich Port

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Dockside Cafe Harwich Port
Jake Rooney's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Jake Rooney's Restaurant

119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port

Avg 4.3 (652 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Alfredo$24.00
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of penne pasta smothered in our cheesy alfredo sauce
Grilled Chicken Tacos$16.00
Char grilled chicken breast with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a chipotle aioli
More about Jake Rooney's Restaurant

