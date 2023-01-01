Shrimp tacos in Harwich Port
Harwich Port restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Dockside Cafe Harwich Port
715A route 28, Harwich Port
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled shrimp on a grilled flour tortilla.
2 to an order
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Jake Rooney's Restaurant
119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port
|Cajun Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Fresh grilled cajun gulf shrimp with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a creamy cilantro lime sauce
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Fresh grilled gulf shrimp with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a creamy cilantro lime sauce