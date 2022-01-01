HaSalon
HaSalon is Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's newest upscale restaurant in Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan. The restaurant serves Mediterranean food Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings by reservation only, with a classical and tranquil early seating and a lively later seating which builds to a party late into the night.
*A reservation is required to redeem gift certificates. Reservations available on Resy.
735 10th Ave • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
735 10th Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
