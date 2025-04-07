Hasbrouck Tavern New - 1001 Benton Hollow Road
Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
1001 Benton Hollow Road, Woodbourne NY 12788
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Star Bar and Grill - 10 School St Suite 2
No Reviews
10 School St Suite 2 Liberty, NY 12754
View restaurant