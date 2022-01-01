Hashi Sushi

Frances' Brunchery

Frances' Deli has been a landmark in Lincoln Park for 80 years-- serving diners breakfast, lunch, and brunch (before it was even a thing)!

Our delivery and carry-out game has always been strong too, "We've held down the Gold Coast for quite some time," starting on the east side of Clark as a legit, old-school deli, then, after 50 years, moving across the street.

We have always been known for our comfort food and generations-old family recipes, and sandwiches too big to finish in one sitting. But the story doesn’t end there.

Enter Chicago-famous chef and personality, Derek Rylon -- with his original team -- ready to take over and transform this diner/deli into what he calls a “Brunchery.” "Dinner on eggs," he jokes, while promising an "Upscale Breakfast Experience."

