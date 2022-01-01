Go
Hashi Sushi

Come in and enjoy!!!!!

SUSHI • RAMEN

2835 North Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Salmon Sashimi$7.00
Pink Flower$17.95
Kiss Of Fire$13.00
Mexican Roll$10.00
Red Dragon Roll$15.00
Veggie Roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna$7.00
Crunchy Garlic Tuna Roll$15.00
California Roll$6.00

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2835 North Broadway

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
