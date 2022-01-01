Go
Toast

Evergreens

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too!
Lobby open weekdays 11am - 3pm. Online orders & delivery until 8pm.

WRAPS • SALADS

1061 NE 9th Ave • $

Avg 4 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own$10.97
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

1061 NE 9th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spirit of 77

No reviews yet

A portland centric bar for the sporting enthusiast

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Broadway Grill and Brewery

No reviews yet

Brew Pub and Sports Bar

Sparky's Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand-tossed New York style pizza with dough made fresh daily. Order online to beat the line & we'll text you when its ready!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston