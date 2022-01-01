Hastings restaurants you'll love
Must-try Hastings restaurants
More about Seasonal Grille
Seasonal Grille
150 W. State St., Hastings
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, and house meatballs.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$16.00
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine noodles and fresh broccoli.
|Triple Threat
|$13.00
Sliced ham, bacon, and smoked turkey placed between toasted flatbreads with swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
More about Church and Main
Church and Main
150 West State Street, Hastings
|Popular items
|Maple Bacon Cornbread
|$1.50
Our house baked corn bread doughnuts with sweet maple and smoked bacon. This is an each price.
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$11.00
Dry rubbed shredded pork topped with house slaw, Carolina BBQ, and onion jam on our toasted brioche slider buns.
|House Slaw
|$2.00
Chopped fresh cabbage, carrots, broccoli tossed in our house sauce.
More about Northside Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Northside Pizza
829 N Michigan Ave, Hastings
|Popular items
|16" Cheese
|$12.25
|Parmesan Sticks
|$5.49
|12" Cheese
|$9.25
More about Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille
SALADS • BBQ
Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille
128 S Jefferson St, Hastings
|Popular items
|BBLT
|$10.99
Sliced Smoked Brisket and Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sun Dried Tomato Mayo on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
|Half Beef Brisket
|$10.99
Our Brisket is a Customer favorite and a must try on one of your visits. Angus Beef Brisket slow smoked and hand carved
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.99
Hand carved slices of slow smoked brisket on our signature bun. Served with your choice of BBQ on the side.