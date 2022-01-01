Hastings restaurants you'll love

Go
Hastings restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hastings

Hastings's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Hastings restaurants

Seasonal Grille image

 

Seasonal Grille

150 W. State St., Hastings

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, and house meatballs.
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine noodles and fresh broccoli.
Triple Threat$13.00
Sliced ham, bacon, and smoked turkey placed between toasted flatbreads with swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
More about Seasonal Grille
Church and Main image

 

Church and Main

150 West State Street, Hastings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maple Bacon Cornbread$1.50
Our house baked corn bread doughnuts with sweet maple and smoked bacon. This is an each price.
Pulled Pork Sliders$11.00
Dry rubbed shredded pork topped with house slaw, Carolina BBQ, and onion jam on our toasted brioche slider buns.
House Slaw$2.00
Chopped fresh cabbage, carrots, broccoli tossed in our house sauce.
More about Church and Main
Northside Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Northside Pizza

829 N Michigan Ave, Hastings

Avg 4.7 (1128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese$12.25
Parmesan Sticks$5.49
12" Cheese$9.25
More about Northside Pizza
Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille image

SALADS • BBQ

Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille

128 S Jefferson St, Hastings

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBLT$10.99
Sliced Smoked Brisket and Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sun Dried Tomato Mayo on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Half Beef Brisket$10.99
Our Brisket is a Customer favorite and a must try on one of your visits. Angus Beef Brisket slow smoked and hand carved
Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Hand carved slices of slow smoked brisket on our signature bun. Served with your choice of BBQ on the side.
More about Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hastings

Cornbread

Brisket

Map

More near Hastings to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston