Brisket in Hastings

Hastings restaurants that serve brisket

Mojo Brisket image

 

Church and Main

150 West State Street, Hastings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mojo Brisket$10.00
Chili, lime, and pineapple juice marinated brisket diced and served in a corn tortilla with sweet pineapple salsa, and lime crema.
Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille image

SALADS • BBQ

Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille

128 S Jefferson St, Hastings

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Beef Brisket$10.99
Our Brisket is a Customer favorite and a must try on one of your visits. Angus Beef Brisket slow smoked and hand carved
Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Hand carved slices of slow smoked brisket on our signature bun. Served with your choice of BBQ on the side.
Full Beef Brisket$16.99
Our Brisket is a Customer favorite and a must try on one of your visits. Angus Beef Brisket slow smoked and hand carved
