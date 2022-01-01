Brisket in Hastings
Hastings restaurants that serve brisket
Church and Main
150 West State Street, Hastings
|Mojo Brisket
|$10.00
Chili, lime, and pineapple juice marinated brisket diced and served in a corn tortilla with sweet pineapple salsa, and lime crema.
SALADS • BBQ
Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille
128 S Jefferson St, Hastings
|Half Beef Brisket
|$10.99
Our Brisket is a Customer favorite and a must try on one of your visits. Angus Beef Brisket slow smoked and hand carved
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.99
Hand carved slices of slow smoked brisket on our signature bun. Served with your choice of BBQ on the side.
|Full Beef Brisket
|$16.99
Our Brisket is a Customer favorite and a must try on one of your visits. Angus Beef Brisket slow smoked and hand carved