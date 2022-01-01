Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Hastings

Hastings restaurants
Hastings restaurants that serve nachos

Northside Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Northside Pizza

829 N Michigan Ave, Hastings

Avg 4.7 (1128 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Deluxe$8.99
More about Northside Pizza
Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille image

SALADS • BBQ

Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille - 128 S Jefferson St

128 S Jefferson St, Hastings

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Kitchen Sink Nachos$13.99
Kitchen Sink Nachos Full$19.99
House Tortilla Chips layered with Cheddar and Monterrey Jack Cheese, Black Bean and Corn Pico de Gallo, Bunker’s Beer Cheese, House BBQ Sauce. Piled high with your choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken. Served with sour cream. Substitute Brisket for $1.00
More about Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille - 128 S Jefferson St

