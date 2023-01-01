Cookies in Hastings

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hastings restaurants that serve cookies
Froth & Cork - 110 4th Street E
110 4th Street E, Hastings
No reviews yet
Cookies & Cream Coffee Chiller
$6.00
More about Froth & Cork - 110 4th Street E
The Quarry Taphouse
106 2nd St E, Hastings
No reviews yet
COOKIE MILK CAKE
$5.95
vanilla cream sauce/whipped cream
More about The Quarry Taphouse
