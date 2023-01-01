Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Hastings

Go
Hastings restaurants
Toast

Hastings restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

Froth & Cork - 110 4th Street E

110 4th Street E, Hastings

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream Coffee Chiller$6.00
More about Froth & Cork - 110 4th Street E
BG pic

 

The Quarry Taphouse

106 2nd St E, Hastings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
COOKIE MILK CAKE$5.95
vanilla cream sauce/whipped cream
More about The Quarry Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Hastings

Cake

Pies

Map

More near Hastings to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1065 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston