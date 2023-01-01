Hastings On Hudson restaurants you'll love
PASTA
Divino Cucina Italiana
524 Warburton Ave, Hastings On Hudson
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$12.00
Risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella, breaded and fried
|Fusili Bolognese
|$26.00
shredded short rib meat sauce, pecorino, spiral pasta
|Creste De Gallo
|$23.00
moon shaped pasta, house made sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, white wine
Uncle Leftys - 583 Warburton Ave
583 Warburton Ave, Hastings On Hudson