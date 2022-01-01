Go
Hatch Cafe

A charming cafe tucked into the South Huntsville Public Library for all to enjoy!

7901-L Bailey Cove Road

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$6.95
Loaded with smashed avocado, red pepper flakes, sea salt, sunflower seeds, red bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, and sunflower microgreens.
Ham and Cheese Wrap$4.95
Whipped Ricotta and Fall Squash$5.95
Goat cheese, ricotta, paprika, and fall spiced roasted butternut squash
Tuna Melt$6.95
Albacore tuna salad with celery, red onions, swiss cheese, baby pickles, and sunflower micro greens.
Location

7901-L Bailey Cove Road

Huntsville AL

Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

