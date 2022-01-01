Go
Consumer pic

Hatch Cantina

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

200 Bell Street

Seattle, WA 98121

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am

Location

200 Bell Street, Seattle WA 98121

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Grill from Ipanema

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tavolata - Belltown

No reviews yet

 

Rob Roy

No reviews yet

Open for regular hours and services! Stop in and see us!

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Hatch Cantina

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston